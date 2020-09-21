APD: Stolen vehicle – 2007 Silver Hyundai Sonata

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating a 2007 silver Hyundai for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

According to APD, this vehicle was stolen from the 3000 block of Shores Ct. on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The license plate should display MWD-4459 and the last six of the VIN are 187623.

Information on this stolen vehicle should be reported to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, or through the P3 tips app.

APD claims that a tip leading to the recovery of the vehicle and/or the arrest of the suspect could be rewarded with up to $1000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds citizens to, “Say It Here”.

