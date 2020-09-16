APD still searching for answers in the disappearance of Nicole Moore

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department marks nearly four years since the disappearance of Nicole Moore.

According to APD, Moore’s family and friends remain without answers. The lack of closure leads APD to once again ask the community for any information regarding Moore’s whereabouts.

The established $10,000 reward for information that leads to locating Moore, APD confirmed, is still available.

APD Posted an update on the case to their Youtube account.

