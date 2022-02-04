AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department lost one of their own in October of 2021 when Sgt. Raquel Saunders lost her fight with COVID-19. Now, she’s being remembered for her service, including saving the life of another officer.

Back in 2013, Sgt. Saunders was at a law enforcement conference when she heard the speaker, Chris Orton, give a piece of advice she took to heart.

“I said, ‘If you know something’s going on with somebody, and it’s not in your wheelhouse to help them, or to reach out to them…instead of just ignoring it, go to somebody who you trust, who might be able to reach out to them for you,'” Orton said, recalling his speech at the conference that year.

While attending the conference, Orton said Sgt. Saunders overheard another officer say that she was suicidal, and decided to tell Orton, who is trained to help.

“She said, ‘Well, there’s an officer here that’s suicidal, actively suicidal,'” Orton said. “And she goes, ‘And I’m telling you,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, that’s not a problem, because that is in my wheelhouse.'”

Orton said Sgt. Saunders discreetly pointed out the officer to him.

When the conference resumed, Orton said he called that officer up to talk to him, turned away from the audience.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I hear you’re gonna kill yourself,’ and she just like almost collapsed,” he continued. “I mean, I had to kind of hold her up and she started crying.”

Orton said he stayed in touch with that officer, making sure she got the help she needed. He said he wanted to contact Sgt. Saunders, but he lost her business card and did not know her name or police department, effectively losing all contact with her.

For that reason, he was unable to tell Sgt. Saunders she had saved an officer’s life by speaking up.

“Fast forward to 2016, I get invited to teach the class again in San Antonio. I repeated that story in hopes of just letting everybody know how important it was to reach out or have someone else reach out,” said Orton.

He said after an hour and a half of teaching, Sgt. Saunders approached him. She then told Orton she was the woman in his story.

“I literally got tears in my eyes because I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ what was [sic] the odds of her being at that conference again? So, this time I did get her business card, and I put it in my wallet, so I would not lose it,” Orton recalled. “And that was it.”

He said he asked Sgt. Saunders if he could share her story with the conference, but she did not want the credit. Instead, he told the story without mentioning her name.

After the conference in 2016, Orton said he became Facebook friends with Sgt. Saunders, and learned how involved she was in the community. He eventually reached out to the officer whose life was saved when Sgt. Saunders spoke up, and arranged for them to meet virtually.

He stayed in touch with Saunders, following along with her posts on social media. Then, in the fall of 2021, he saw her post the bad news.

“I saw Raquel posting on Facebook that she had COVID and then a few days later, she was in ICU. And then she posted on Facebook to pray for her because she was fixing to have to be put on a ventilator, and that was the last we any of us heard from Sergeant Raquel Sanders because she passed away a couple of weeks later,” said Orton. “And even though I’d only met her twice, she had a big impact on me.”

After Saunders’ death, Orton reached out to APD and nominated her for the life-saving award. She was posthumously awarded, as her son received it on her behalf.

Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld presenting Sgt. Raquel Saunders’ son with the life-saving award in her honor.

“She was the kind of person who, no matter what she did, she didn’t expect that recognition,” said Sgt. Saunders’ daughter, Christina Harrison, an Amarillo Police officer. “And she was told by Chris Orton that he wanted to put her in for that award and she told him, no, she didn’t feel like she needed it. She was just happy that she helped that person.”

APD Sgt. Carla Burr said the department was unaware of Saunders’ life-saving action before Orton reached out after her death. She said they were glad to see Saunders being recognized.

“We always hear about the big saves and the exciting stuff, but things like this are just as important,” said Sgt. Burr. “She could have just as easily been like, ‘Oh, man, I can’t believe that,’ and then gone on, and maybe someone else would have stepped in, in time for this lady, maybe not. We would have had a tragedy with this other officer but, that wasn’t who she was. I mean, she was so aware and so empathetic to people.”

Sgt. Burr said Sgt. Saunders’ legacy is much more than this one heroic action.

“I think it says a lot that two of her kids followed her into law enforcement, because of, you know, her being a role model in their life,” said Sgt. Burr.

Harrison said there’s no doubt that her mother’s career and attitude shaped her own, saying law enforcement is a “family thing.”

“She was a very passionate and loving person. No matter what division she was in, she put her all into it,” Harrison said. “Her most recent assignment was in the domestic violence unit. So, she helped victims and survivors of domestic violence and helped to present their cases to get them the justice that they deserved.”

Sgt. Burr said Saunders came to work every day with the desire to help people.

“Some of those cases she had to work weren’t the best. They weren’t easy to work. Domestic violence [cases] are tough cases and she always had a smile on her face,” said Sgt. Burr. “And she was encouraging to other people and worked each case the best she could and just, you know, was happy to be here and, and contribute in her corner of the police department, in her area to the best that she could.”

They said Sgt. Saunders regularly took time to make civilians working at APD feel welcome and part of the team.

“We have close to 100 civilians working for our police department and they often get overlooked for the work that they do,” Sgt. Burr said. “And Raquel was one of those that recognized how hard they work for really very little pay, and little to no recognition, but they kind of keep this place running for us. And she was always conscious of that and made sure to stop in say hi to people.”

“She had a lot of civilian personnel underneath her and every holiday, she had made little stockings for them, or like little gift bags for Valentine’s,” Harrison said. “So, she always tried to make sure they felt important. Like, at least once a week, she’d go buy them all drinks, or coffee or donuts and bring him up that way. They knew that their work was appreciated and that they were still part of the department.”

Like her mother, Harrison said she just wants to help people.

“I didn’t realize how close we were until I couldn’t talk to her anymore,” she said. “So that’s been an adjustment but I have lots of her texts and voicemails, and that helps to kind of know that she’s still here.”

Those who knew and loved Sgt. Saunders said she was also an avid karaoke singer.

“She’d go at least two times a month, but usually it was at least once a week. She would go in and sing with her friends,” Harrison recalled. “[Her] favorite songs were “Crazy” and “Black Velvet.” Those were her signature songs, and then of course “Bohemian Rhapsody”, which is more of like a group setting, but everyone would get involved in it and it’s just fun every time.”

“She loved karaoke and she frequented some of the karaoke places around town, and we heard from a lot of people at those, just how kind she was and how friendly and I mean, she just she always noticed people,” said Sgt. Burr.

Harrison said her mother was always there to help and easy to get along with.

When asked what she would want people to know about her mother, Harrison said, “Just how much of an amazing person she was. No matter where we went, she always made at least one friend and she could talk to anyone about anything.”

She continued, “She loved to sing. That was probably one of her favorite things. She liked to go do baking classes, and she always tried to find something new to keep her time, that was aside from work. And she’d always make sure everyone else felt included as well.”

Sgt. Burr said Sgt. Saunders deserved recognition for her work in saving another officer’s life because it’s who she was as a person, too.

“Everybody knew she was a great person while she was alive, and then to hear some of these things that we’ve learned about her since she’s passed away, it just reinforces that—It’s nice to know that she was the person that we thought she was during life,” Sgt. Burr added. “We all want to have that legacy when we leave and so for her kids and her family…I just think that’s really great.”

Sgt. Burr said they are feeling the loss of Sgt. Saunders, as well as other officers.

“We didn’t just lose Raquel this year. We lost two other officers that were also outstanding men and we just appreciate that the community has been so kind to us,” she added. “It’s unfortunate for all three of them that we lost them because they were wonderful people, as police officers and as also as people and family, and husbands and wives and parents and everything that they were.”