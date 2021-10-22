APD Sergeant dies from COVID-19 complications

by: Maya Nascimento

via Amarillo Police Department’s Facebook page

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department has announced the death of Sergeant Mike Dunn, 51, on Friday, Oct. 22, due to COVID-19 complications.

APD said Sergeant Dunn was with the department since Dec. 15, 1994. During this time, he worked in many different units, and his most recent position was as a detective in APD’s Homicide Unit.

“Mike Dunn was a father, a husband, a son, a brother, a veteran, and a police officer,” APD said. The department added their thoughts and prayers go out to the Dunn family and friends, and said funeral services are pending.

