AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said they are looking for a missing, elderly man named Albert Baker.

APD said Baker also goes by “AW” or “Jerry.” His birthday is April 26, 1934. They said Baker is 5’10” and 300 lbs., and bald with no facial hair.

Baker also has a severe curve in his back which causes him to appear much shorter and uses a walker.

APD said Baker was last seen around 7 a.m. on Wednesday in a white or cream-colored Ram 2500 Laramie truck with a Texas tag J8E5DV.

The truck has a U.S. Navy and “Seabees” sticker in the back window.

APD asked anyone with information on Baker’s location to call them at 806-378-3038.