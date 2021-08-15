UPDATE: 12-year-old boy missing from north Amarillo has been found

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — UPDATE: APD said the 12-year-old boy has been found.

The Amarillo Police Department is looking for a 12-year-old boy. According to APD, he is described as a Hispanic male, 5’3″ tall and weighs 100 pounds.

He has brown eyes and brown hair that has been dyed blonde. APD said he was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 600 block of north Bivins Street.

He was last seen wearing grey shorts with an “NBA” logo and black and white Adidas shoes. APD is asking anyone with information on the boy’s location to call APD at 806-378-3038.