APD investigating stabbing at Palo Duro High School, suspect in custody

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports it is currently investigating a stabbing at Palo Duro High School.

According to APD, the suspect is in custody and there are no further threats to the campus. All students’ parents have been notified and APD is asking that all other parents avoid coming to the school until regular release time.

The incident is still under investigation. This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.