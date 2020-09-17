APD: Fugitive of the Week – James Tindell

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – James Troy Tindell, 48, is Amarillo Crime Stoppers’ “Fugitive of the Week”. Tindell is a white male, 48 years old, 6’02” tall, 350 lbs, with hazel eyes and red hair.
According to APD, Tindell is wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers encourages anyone with information regarding Tindell’s location to call 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.
A tip leading to his arrest, according to APD, could earn $300.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds citizens to “Say It Here.”
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- WATCH: APD Nicole Moore press conference
- Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at the Rock and Roll HOF
- Hurricane Teddy becomes major storm, expected to grow to Category 4
- CVS Health plans to double its COVID-19 Drive-Thru Test Sites to a total of more than 4,000 across the country
- Governor Abbott appoints 11 to task force on Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response