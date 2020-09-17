APD: Fugitive of the Week – James Tindell

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – James Troy Tindell, 48, is Amarillo Crime Stoppers’ “Fugitive of the Week”. Tindell is a white male, 48 years old, 6’02” tall, 350 lbs, with hazel eyes and red hair.

According to APD, Tindell is wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers encourages anyone with information regarding Tindell’s location to call 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

A tip leading to his arrest, according to APD, could earn $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds citizens to “Say It Here.”

