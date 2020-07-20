AOMS provides free wisdom teeth removal with “wisdom for wisdom” program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It was a big day for Amarillo College student Evian Ballesteros, who we met just before going in to get his wisdom teeth removed.

“I’m anxious about it but I’m also pretty excited as well,” said Ballesteros.

Normally people aren’t excited about having their wisdom teeth removed but Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery makes it something to be excited about with their “Wisdom for Wisdom” program.

“So what our program basically does, if you’re going to school and you need your wisdom teeth out, it’s on us. I’ll pay for your wisdom teeth, I’ll do it for free. That money that you would’ve used for your surgery, take that money and use it to go buy books for school,” said Dr. William Graves, Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Oral Surgeon.

Ballesteros was one of two area students that was selected for the program after watching a video on AOMS’s website, submitting a 250-word essay on why they need their wisdom teeth removed and why they’re going to school.

It’s not just an operation for Ballesteros, it’s actually the beginning of a career path.

“I’m trying to actually go for dental hygiene. My plan after dental hygiene is to find a career in dental hygiene and experience that field and then go on to pursuing dentistry at WT,” said Ballesteros.

Ballesteros says it will help him more than just financially.

“In order to even think about getting my teeth straightened, I needed to get my wisdom teeth removed. This helps me out a lot in that aspect because as I pursue my dental career, I believe that it will give me more confidence in that industry,” said Ballesteros.