Another River Road ISD student test positive for Coronavirus

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Today River Road Independent School District received confirmation of another high school student testing positive for COVID-19.

This new information follows last week’s confirmed case at River Road ISD.

This week is River Road ISD’s third full week back at school.

Of their 400 enrolled students, approximately 75 have opted to learn virtually.

That 25% of students are logging onto Google Classroom and other online learning platforms to receive their daily instruction.

As for teachers, some have allowed students to join their classes live, while others prerecord their lectures and later post them online for virtual learners to view. River Road Assistant Principal Rachel Freeman said that these posted videos can be especially beneficial for students in classes, such as Math and English.

“It’s been interesting. We’ve definitely had a huge learning curve, teachers, administrators, students, everybody. It’s just completely different than anything any of us have ever experienced before,” said Freeman.

Freeman also said that this has been a difficult time for parents, as they are now having to play the roles of both a parent and teacher.

She continued to said that, “The most feedback we’ve received from parents though, is that it’s a struggle with the online learning. Keeping their kids focused, keeping them engaged, keeping them logged in during the day when they’re supposed to be..”

Back in March, the week before Spring Break, River Road ISD decided to take precautionary measures and sent every student home with a Chromebook. So as the 2020-2021 school year began, students were already equipped with these devices.

As for students in need of Wi-Fi, Freeman said that they can access Wi-Fi twenty-four/seven in the River Road High School parking lot.

During these difficult times, Freeman said that teachers and students are doing a great job staying engaged and handling each challenge that comes their way very well.

“Every day brings new challenges and we just roll with it. And try to find the best solutions that we can in the moment and we’re all just doing the best we can at this point,” said Freeman.