ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KMAR/KCIT) — Saturday officials from the Angel Fire Resort (AFR) announced they will push their opening back a week for this summer.

According to an AFR press release, the opening week is postponed due to the Calf Canyon-Hermits peak fire that has been burning since April 6. AFR said the resort is delaying the opening of the summer season until Friday, May 27, or until more information is known about the current fire situation.

“Angel Fire Resort fully supports the efforts of the fire crews, first responders, and law enforcement that are protecting our community. Our goal is to assist with their effort and keep members and guests out of harm’s way,” explains Greg Ralph, marketing director, Angel Fire Resort. “We are so thankful for the incredible response of the firefighting teams who have brought manpower and resources to aid in defense of our mountain community.”

AFR encourages guests to contact the reservations department to reschedule or request a full refund for those who had reservations or tickets for activities next weekend. Reservations department number 800-633-7463.

For more information and updates on the Angel Fire resort, visit here.