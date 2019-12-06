Amber Alert issued out of Lubbock for missing 4-year-old

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The following message is transmitted at the request of The Texas Division Of Emergency Management.

This is a child abduction alert issued by the Texas Amber Alert Network

The Petersburg Police Department is searching for Nicholas Andrew Perez, white, male, 4 years old, 4 feet, 45 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and nike black and white shoes.

Police are looking for Maricela Amada Paz, white, female, 21 years old, 5 feet 6 inches, 228 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, in connection with his abduction.

The suspect is driving a white, early 2000s, Mitsubishi with a Texas, unknown license plate number.

The suspect was last heard from in Lubbock, Texas.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Petersburg Police Department at 806-667-3811

