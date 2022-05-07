AUSTIN (KXAN) — An AMBER Alert for two children in Schertz, Texas, was discontinued Saturday morning after the kids were found, according to Schertz Police.

No additional information was released regarding the suspected abduction.

The alert was issued early Saturday morning for Diamonte Robert Sisk, 6, and Israel Sisk, 5, who were reported missing out of Schertz, Texas — roughly 25 minutes from San Antonio.

Police were also looking for Patricia Millsap, 47, in connection to that AMBER Alert. It’s not clear how she’s tied to those children, if at all.

Diamonte Sisk (left), Israel Sisk (middle) Patricia Millsap (right), associated with an AMBER Alert issued Saturday morning in Texas (Courtesy National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

We are working to get more information about the alert and the circumstances under which the kids were found. This story will be updated if we learn more.

What qualifies for an AMBER Alert?

The following are the qualifications for an AMBER Alert, pulled from the DPS website.

Is this child 17 years of age or younger, whose whereabouts are unknown, and whose disappearance law enforcement has determined to be unwilling which poses a credible threat to the child’s safety and health; and if abducted by a parent or legal guardian, was the abduction in the course of an attempted murder or murder?

OR

Is this child 13 years of age or younger, who was taken (willingly or unwillingly) without permission from the care and custody of a parent or legal guardian by: Someone unrelated and more than three years older,

or Another parent or legal guardian who attempted or committed murder at the time of the abduction?

Is this child 13 years of age or younger, who was taken (willingly or unwillingly) without permission from the care and custody of a parent or legal guardian by: Is this child in immediate danger of sexual assault, death or serious bodily injury?

Has a preliminary investigation verified the abduction and eliminated alternative explanations for the child’s disappearance?

Is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public to help locate the child, a suspect, or the vehicle used in the abduction?

The state is responsible for issuing AMBER Alerts but they do so at the request of a responding agency.

You can view active and previous AMBER Alerts on the DPS website here.