AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council adopted recommendations on Tuesday which were created to serve as a comprehensive road map for growth and development.

In Tuesday’s regular session meeting, the council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance to adopt recommendations from the Partnership for Development Progress strategic plan committee.

Assistant City Manager for Development Services at the City of Amarillo, Floyd Hartman, said the PDP plan will be a guiding document for city staff and councils in the future.

“That committee met multiple times over the last eight months to research the challenges related to development, growth, the addition of lots for Amarillo, and those recommendations in their letter that are on the agenda were the culmination of their work,” said Hartman.

Those recommendations include necessary upgrades to infrastructure for drainage, streets, wastewater, water, and more.

The city council also unanimously approved another ordinance on Tuesday, moving the PDP plan into Phase II. The council awarded a contract of no more than $144,000 to a consultant to help the City with a street assessment study and recommendations for a street maintenance enterprise fund.

“That will engage another committee and we’ll engage our public and identify what that might look like and bring that back to city council for recommendations to move forward,” Hartman said, noting the mayor and council will identify members to serve on that committee.

“Then we’ll study that issue related to how revenue is generated through a street assessment fee and is that something Amarillo wants to look at or not?”

Hartman said the City’s goal for the study is to have recommendations to the council after the first of the year.

“One of the benefits of that specific track would be a dedicated fund to road repair, and where our citizens would know how roads are funded and repaired,” Hartman added. “And that would give us a more consistent road repair and maintenance program.”

Hartman noted no action was taken on Tuesday that would create an enterprise fund for streets.