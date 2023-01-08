AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Jan. 8, letting drivers in the Amarillo area know of some of the ongoing projects that could impact traffic.

According to a news release from the Amarillo district of TxDOT, officials provided updates on the following projects:

The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed between Arthur and Ross streets for drain repairs.

Watch for various closures on the I-40 eastbound frontage road at Harrison Street for patching.

Watch for multiple lane closures on north Western Street and on FM 1719 (Givens) for overlay projects.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, TxDOT`s contractor will be connecting power to the illumination poles installed in the I-27 median and the following lanes will be closed:

From 1 to 3 p.m., the inside northbound lane before and after the Georgia Street bridge

From 7 to 9 p.m., the inside northbound lane before and after the Washington Street bridge and the I-27 northbound entrance ramp from Washington Street.

According to the release, drivers are asked to drive with caution and reduce speed through work zones. Officials with the Amarillo TxDOT also stressed that all projects are subject to change because of weather, emergency work, and other events. For more information, visit its website.