Amarillo Tri-State Exposition votes to continue Tri-State Rodeo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Tri-State Exposition has voted to host the PRCA rodeo this year from September 24 through the 26.

“With the support of our sposors and diligently working with our ticketing company, our officers feel we can safely proceed with our PRCA rodeo,” said Virgil Bartlett, General Manager, Tri-State Fair & Rodeo. “We will abide by state mandates, and all seats will be reserved with social distancing protocols in mind.”

The Tri-State Fair was cancelled in mid-July due to COVID-19.

