Amarillo Students Learn to Give TED Talks

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A group of Amarillo I.S.D. students spent their summer voluntarily doing research to help spread their ideas through short, motivational speeches.

The summer course is offered for those students in the gifted and talented program. The students will learn how to share their ideas by giving TED talks. The TED website describes TED Talks as spreading of ideas through short, powerful talks.

“The kids have been working on developing a TED talk, a TED style talk,” Gifted and Talented Teacher Tana Young explained. “A TED Talk is a platform where people can share an idea that they think is worth spreading. So, the kids have researched and developed and learn how to think critically, learn how to give each other feedback, they’ve really dived into a passion of theirs to develop an idea, a TED style talk.”

One high school freshman, Mehtan Rahman, used the opportunity as a chance to explain to his father why video games do not deteriorate your brain. He said the exercises and research have taught him skills he will carry through life.

“I’ve learned some pretty cool stuff,” Rahman said. “I want to focus more on tips for speaking I guess, because I feel that could be more useful to me. Basically, like how to speak to an audience and get them engaged.”

Young said about 30 kids signed up for the TED talk class and 17 of them will present.

“It’s very exciting to see the kids excited about learning in the summer,” Young said. “They don’t have to be here. They’re here by choice. It’s awesome.”