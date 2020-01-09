Amarillo South Rotary Name 2019 Deputies of the Year

The 18th Annual Amarillo South Rotary Deputy of the Year Awards were awarded this morning for exemplary service to the 2019 Potter County Deputy of the Year & Randall County Deputy of the Year.

The 2019 Potter County Deputy of the Year is Deputy Andre Aguirre. The 2019 Randall County Deputy of the Year is Sgt. Scott Cantu.

Amarillo South Rotary hopes to draw attention to the outstanding service these law enforcement officers have provided for the citizens of Potter & Randall Counties.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Department posted this about Deputy Aguirre: