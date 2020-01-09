Amarillo South Rotary Name 2019 Deputies of the Year

The 18th Annual Amarillo South Rotary Deputy of the Year Awards were awarded this morning for exemplary service to the 2019 Potter County Deputy of the Year & Randall County Deputy of the Year.
The 2019 Potter County Deputy of the Year is Deputy Andre Aguirre. The 2019 Randall County Deputy of the Year is Sgt. Scott Cantu.
Amarillo South Rotary hopes to draw attention to the outstanding service these law enforcement officers have provided for the citizens of Potter & Randall Counties.
The Potter County Sheriff’s Department posted this about Deputy Aguirre:
Deputy Andrea Aguirre was recognized for her service and work she has done at PCSO. She started in 2012 and has worked many capacities in the jail. In 2019 she interviewed and was picked as a SRO for River Road HS. She has made great relationship with administration and students and is making positive differences in the kids lives, and she does it with pride, dignity, integrity and honor. Congratulations Deputy Aguirre!!!!