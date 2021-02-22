Amarillo Sod Poodles hosting job fair for 2021 season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Are you looking for a summer job? The Amarillo Sod Poodles will host two job fairs for part-time seasonal positions in several departments for the 2021 baseball season, the team announced.

The job fairs are scheduled for tomorrow, March 6 and Saturday March 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at HODGETOWN in the Fairly Group Club level. According to Sod Poodles officials, guests will have the space needed to maintain social distance measures, and face coverings are required at all times.

All available positions are game-day/event-only positions that require night and weekend commitments throughout the 2021 baseball season (May through September). Team officials said applicants must be at least 16 years of age. However, some positions will require applicants to be 18 years of age or older.

Sod Poodles officials said candidates are urged to dress to impress. If you cannot attend either of the job fairs, applications will also be accepted at the teams website, sodpoodles.com.

Anyone attending the job fairs must enter through the front rotunda entrance at 8th and Buchanan, and follow the signage upstairs to the registration table in the club level, team officials said.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles will have positions open in the following areas:

Concessions: Concession Stand Staff, Food Prep/Stocking, In-Stand Food/Beverage Sales Vendors

Catering: Hospitality Servers

Grounds Crew: On-Field maintenance workers

Stadium Staff: Ushers, Kids Zone Attendants, Morning Cleaning Crew, Crowd Control, Parking Attendants

Retail: Sales Associates

Box Office Representatives: Window Attendants

Promotions/Street Team: Sod Squad/Promotions Team Members

Production: Scoreboard/Videoboard Operators, Camera/Replay Operators/Directors, Audio Engineers

Batboys: Includes pre- and post-game equipment work and in-game dugout duties

Amarillo will host their 2021 home opener at HODGETOWN on Tuesday, May 18 against the Midland RockHounds, the Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

For questions and more information, call 806-803-7762 or email info@sodpoodles.com.