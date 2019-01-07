Amarillo's Average Gas Price Drops to $1.77/g

Gasoline prices in Amarillo have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.77/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 147 stations in Amarillo.

This compares with the national average that has fallen 3.0 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.22/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on January 7 in Amarillo have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.24/g in 2018,

$2.14/g in 2017,

$1.77/g in 2016,

$1.89/g in 2015 and

$2.96/g in 2014.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 46.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 15.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 19.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 26.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Areas near Amarillo and their current gas price climate: