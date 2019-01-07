Amarillo's Average Gas Price Drops to $1.77/g
Gasoline prices in Amarillo have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.77/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 147 stations in Amarillo.
This compares with the national average that has fallen 3.0 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.22/g, according to GasBuddy.
Average gasoline prices on January 7 in Amarillo have ranged widely over the last five years:
- $2.24/g in 2018,
- $2.14/g in 2017,
- $1.77/g in 2016,
- $1.89/g in 2015 and
- $2.96/g in 2014.
Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 46.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 15.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 19.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 26.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Areas near Amarillo and their current gas price climate:
- Lubbock- $1.76/g, down 4.6 cents per gallon from last week's $1.80/g.
- Midland Odessa- $2.45/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.47/g.
- Oklahoma- $1.88/g, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $1.90/g.
