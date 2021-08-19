Amarillo Public Health currently giving third booster shots to immunocompromised people

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During the City of Amarillo’s weekly COVID-19 briefing yesterday, Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton said they have started giving third doses of COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised people Wednesday, August 18.

Stoughton said they had a parking lot full of people who are immunocompromised waiting to get the third booster shot. It’s only Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that are being administered in these boosters. The health department is currently the only place giving out these shots.

So what does being immunocompromised mean? According to the CDC, it means having an impaired immune system due to certain medical conditions. For example, people currently under treatment for cancer or people who have received an organ transplant, just to name a few.

In this case of third booster shots, the CDC said this includes people who are currently under treatment for cancer, have received an organ transplant or stem cell treatment, just to name a few.

Stoughton said there is plenty of vaccine in Amarillo, so currently there are no plans to return to the Civic Center to expand the vaccine or booster program. But if the need arises, she said they will be ready.

“We also have a wide supply of vaccine here in our community. Pharmacies, doctor’s offices, there’s a lot of vaccine here in our community,” she said. “So I don’t know that we’ll have the need for quite as big an operation as we did in December, January and February because there is such a wide distribution of vaccine. But, we certainly have the ability to stand that up if we need it.”

APH is currently giving the booster shots at 850 Martin Road, which is right next to the main public health building. There’s a list of conditions you must meet in order to qualify for a booster, so Stoughton said to talk with your doctor first.

City health leaders also said in addition to COVID cases rising in the area, RSV cases are rising as well, and flu season is right around the corner. They said this all sets up a perfect storm of multiple respiratory viruses potentially going around this fall and winter.

As a result, area health care workers are asking for your help by wearing your mask, washing your hands, social distancing and getting vaccinated.

For more information, including where you can get a vaccine, click here.