1  of  38
Closings and Delays
Adrian ISD Amarillo Endospaty Center Bovina ISD Boys Ranch ISD Bushland ISD Channing ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Dalhart ISD Dimmitt ISD Dr. Amit Trehan's Clinic Dr. Srinivas Pathapati's Clinic Eastern New Mexico University Farwell ISD Follett ISD Fort Elliott ISD Friona ISD Grandview-Hopkins ISD Happy ISD Hart ISD Hartley ISD House Municipal Schools Lazbuddie ISD Nazareth ISD Panhandle ISD Portales Municipal Schools Pringle-Morse ISD San Jon Municipal Schools Silverton ISD Spring Creek ISD Springlake Earth ISD St. Anthony's - Dalhart Texline ISD Tucumcari Municipal Schools Tulia ISD Vega ISD Walcott ISD Wildorado ISD Yarbrough Public Schools

Amarillo Police: Woman injured during evening robbery

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police responded to a robbery on the 2700 block of Salem Drive just before 10 p.m. Monday.

Officials say a 48-year-old female had exited her residence to retrieve items from her vehicle when she was met by a male subject in her driveway. The male struck the victim in the head and left the scene with her items.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries. 
 
APD asks that anyone with information or possible video from the area contact the Amarillo Police Department at 378-4258 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss