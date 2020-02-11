Amarillo Police: Woman injured during evening robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police responded to a robbery on the 2700 block of Salem Drive just before 10 p.m. Monday.

Officials say a 48-year-old female had exited her residence to retrieve items from her vehicle when she was met by a male subject in her driveway. The male struck the victim in the head and left the scene with her items.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries.



APD asks that anyone with information or possible video from the area contact the Amarillo Police Department at 378-4258 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

