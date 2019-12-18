Amarillo Police: Three arrested after aggravated robbery caused lockdown of two schools Tuesday afternoon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police released more information on what caused the lockdown of two schools Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say Amarillo Police Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a robbery and a report of a shooting victim on the 2600 block of Spruce.

Once officers arrived they found a victim had been shot and another had been assaulted physically, and personal property had been taken from the victims.

Amarillo Police found the suspect’s vehicle and they subjects stopped the vehicle and ran on foot, causing a lockout at two elementary schools in north Amarillo.

The 3 suspects were located and taken into custody.

Property belonging to one of the victims was found with the suspects.

The suspects are 23-year-old Albert Grant and he is charged with Aggravated Robbery and Evading; 22-year-old Timothy Fields and he is charged with Aggravated Robbery, Possession of Marijuana <=5lbs>4oz, a nd Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 3 <=28g; and 32-year-old Gary Ammons Jr and he is charged with Aggravated Robbery and evading arrest.

This case is being investigated by the APD Violent Crimes Squad.

