Amarillo Police: Shooting on NE 24th and Echo is now a homicide investigation.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are now investigating the shooting in area of NE 24th avenue and Echo street as a Homicide.

Officials say 45-year-old Demond Bernard Thomas, one of the victims in this incident, died of his injuries Wednesday.

Amarillo Police began the investigating on Tuesday after a report of a shooting in the area of NE 24th Avenue and Echo street.

APD Homicide Unit is requesting assistance in locating this vehicle. Witnesses described the vehicle as a red Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with tinted windows. The vehicle was occupied by two males and both fired handguns at the victim’s vehicle as they drove EB on NE 24th Ave.

Please contact APD Homicide Sgt Dunn at 806-378-9468 or call Crimestoppers at 374-4400, to remain anonymous.

