Amarillo Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for a missing Amarillo boy.

APD said Liban Ibraham, 11, was last seen at Travis Middle School this morning when he was dropped off by his father. APD added that Liban is normally picked up after school, but wasn’t there today after school.

Ibraham is described as a black male, 5’2″, with a medium build and medium skin tone. He was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue hooded sweatshirt, red pants and black sneakers. According to APD, Ibraham is believed to have left on his own accord.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.