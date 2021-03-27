Amarillo Police searching for individuals in connection with murder of a 23-year-old man

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is searching for several individuals in connection with the death of an Amarillo man.

APD said officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of N. Hill on a welfare check at 8:47 p.m. Friday night. When officers entered a residence on that block, they found 23-year-old Trevor Riley dead. Foul play was indicated at the crime scene and the APD Homicide Unit was dispatched.

Authorities said they are looking for several individuals who were known to have been in the house at the time of Riley’s murder.

Anyone who has any information about this homicide is asked to call Crimestoppers at 806-374-4400, submit a tip online at the Crimestoppers website at amapolice.org, or download the P3 app to submit a tip.

According to APD, you can remain anonymous.