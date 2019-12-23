Amarillo Police release video on Nicole Moore Case

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police have released a six-minute video on the missing person’s case of Nicole ‘Nikki” Moore.

Nicole Moore has been missing since December 2016 and police say leads haven’t gotten them far.

“We’ve spoken to Nicole Moore’s family, we’ve spoken to friends and several people trying to locate her,” said Cpl. Jeb Hilton, with the Amarillo Police Department.

Officials have located Nicole’s car, which was found in the Toys R Us parking lot and have found where her cell phone last pinged.

Anyone with information about Nikki’s disappearance is asked to contact Sgt. Mike Dunn with the Special Crimes Unit.

The number is 378-9468.

