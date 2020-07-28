Amarillo Police: One person dead after shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting after the body of 31-year-old Tremain Haynes was found in a parking lot on the 3000 block of SW 27th.
Amarillo Police responded to a shooting and an injured person just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials say Haynes suffered several gunshot wounds to his body.
If anyone has any information on this shooting, please call the APD Homicide Unit at 378-9468.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers through a variety of ways. Call 374-4400, download the P3 app to any mobile device or tablet, or go to www.amapolice.org, the crimestoppers website, and make a tip there.
