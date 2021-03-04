Amarillo Police: One male in custody after standoff in Southeast Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police Department Press Release:

On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 4:28PM, the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was called to SE 11 and S Grand on a male wanted for a felony warrant, who was refusing to exit a business at that location.

He is identified as Gabriel Palacio Toquinto, male, birthdate 11/18/1985. Officers had attempted to arrest Toquinto last week on a felony warrant. He ran from officers, drove into a patrol car, then wrecked into a residence and escaped the area.

Officers received information on Toquinto earlier today and attempted to arrest him on this same felony warrant, but he evaded officers again.

Due to traffic volume, and the danger of a possible pursuit, the DPS helicopter was called to follow Toquinto. He drove to the business located at SE 11/Grand and when officers tried to take him into custody, he went inside.

After numerous attempts to get Toquinto to exit the building, the CIRT was activated. Swat and Negotiators continued to try to talk to Toquinto and after several hours, he eventually came outside and was taken into custody, without incident.

Toquinto was transported to the Randall County Jail and booked in for federal probation violation and also for evading arrest or detention.