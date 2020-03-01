Amarillo Police officer recovering after early morning vehicle accident

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo Police officer is recovering after being involved in a vehicle accident early this morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. on the 2400 block of South Georgia St.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, an officer was driving south on Georgia St. when a GMC Yukon, driven by Nathaniel Owens, 43, of Amarillo, failed to yield right of way before turning left into a private drive.

APD said this caused the officer to hit the GMC. According to police, the GMC then struck a Toyota Tundra parked in front of a restaurant. The parked Tundra then was knocked into a parked Toyota FJ Cruiser.

The officer was taken the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer has since been released

Amarillo Police said Owens was uninjured in the collision. A passenger in the GMC, Jaylin Lucero, 23, was also uninjured.

Officials said Owens was arrested and later booked into the Potter County Detention Center for a charge of DWI 2nd. Lucero was also booked into the Randall County jail for several traffic warrants for his arrest.

This incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

