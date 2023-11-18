AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released tips that help pet owners keep their little ones safe during the holidays.

In a Facebook post, APD encourages pet owners to keep pets away from tempting treats, including Turkey, stuffing, gravy, and other holiday food that could cause harm to the pet’s digestive system or pancreatitis.

APD said owners should keep pets away from ingredients that could be toxic, such as onions, grapes, and raisins, and should also dispose of them properly.

The post also reminds owners to secure their homes and prevent any chances of their pets escaping while guests are coming and going. APD said, “Use gates to block off rooms or consider keeping your pet in a designated area when the house is bustling.”

Officials added that pets should have access to a quiet space they can retreat to if the environment gets overwhelming.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.

Don’t forget the basics. Keep your pet’s tags and microchip information up to date in case they manage to slip out.

By following these simple tips, you can ensure a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving for your entire family, including the furry members.

Happy Thanksgiving!

#SaferNeighborhoodsTogether#NeighborsApp#ThanksgivingSafety

Source: Pet Care Supplies