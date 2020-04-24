Amarillo Police offering area law enforcement access to ATF’s National Integrated Ballistic Information Network

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police have expanded access for area law enforcement to Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ (ATF) National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN).

The NIBIN helps law enforcement by uploading ballistic evidence into a national database of ballistic evidence maintained by ATF. The purpose of uploading this evidence is to help solve and prevent other violent gun crimes. For example, if a gun is recovered at one crime scene and NIBIN links this gun to a different crime scene, the detective in charge of the case can follow up on this new lead developed by NIBIN to help solve the case.

Amarillo Police received a grant in 2018 to establish the program. The equipment was installed and became fully functional in the fall of 2019.

Since its inception last fall, the Amarillo Police Department entered 517 pieces of ballistic evidence into NIBIN and generated over 200 leads for detectives. The leads generated by NIBIN resulted in helping to solve 2 homicides and several aggravated assaults in Amarillo. Without NIBIN, this might not have been possible.

This week, the Amarillo Police Department offered its services of uploading ballistic evidence into NIBIN to all law enforcement agencies in the panhandle of Texas. Amarillo has the only NIBIN equipment between Oklahoma City and Albuquerque and between Dallas and Denver. Amarillo PD recently assisted Abilene PD with uploading ballistic evidence from several violent gun crimes and generated leads for them on a homicide and several aggravated assaults.

