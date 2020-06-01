Amarillo Police: No charges can be filed in the May 27th shooting death of 7-year-old boy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Homicide Unit has substantially completed the investigation into the incident and no criminal charges can be filed in the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy.

Police officials say it was determined that the 9-year old child burglarized a home in the neighborhood, obtaining the gun. A short time after the burglary, the 9-year-old shot the 7-year-old victim.

There is no evidence an adult made the firearm available to any of the children.

The child death investigation will be presented to the 47th District Attorney’s Office for review per APD policy.

Texas law does not allow for anyone under the age of 10-years-old to be held criminally responsible for a crime.

