Amarillo Police need communities help with information in the death of 19 year old

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit are investigating an incident that occurred at J’s Bar on the night of Thursday, September 10th, into the early hours of Friday, September 11th.

Joe Lawrence Rivera III, a 19-year-old male, was escorted from the bar and assaulted. Rivera received significant injuries and was treated at a local hospital and released.

Rivera died on September 14th and the APD Homicide Unit is investigating.

The APD Homicide Unit is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone that may have further information, to call 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be made anonymously at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

