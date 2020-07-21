Amarillo Police: Missing person in danger due to medical conditions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department continues to need your help locating 38-year-old Linda Barnett.
Barnett was last seen on Sunday, July 5th, on the 500 block of S. Kentucky Street.
Barnett has multiple health issues that require medication, which she does not have with her. Barnett is believed to be in danger due to her medical conditions.
She was last seen on foot, wearing a multi-color striped shirt and black and gray camouflaged pants.
Anyone with information on Linda’s location is asked to call the Amarillo Police department at 378-3038.
