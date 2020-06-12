Amarillo Police: Man arrested for Intoxicated Manslaughter and Intoxicated Assault after morning wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police have arrested 23-year-old Luis Anchondo-Balderama for Intoxicated Manslaughter and Intoxicated Assault.

Amarillo Police responded to a wreck at 1:04 this morning at the intersection of I-40 West and Soncy for the crash.

Officials say Anchondo-Balderama truck hit another vehicle, causing the second vehicle to hit a power pole.

The female passenger of the second vehicle, 23-year-old Morgan Michael, died at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anchondo-Balderama was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Speed and alcohol are contributing factors in this accident.

The accident remains under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.

More from MyHighPlains.com: