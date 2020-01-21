Amarillo Police make arrest in January 17 homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police arrested 23-year-old Arttrell Jamon Travis for the January 17 murder of Kendrick Freeman.

On January 20th, officers located Travis in an apartment in the 2600 block of North Grand Street.

He was arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail for his warrant.

Freeman was found shot at an apartment complex on the 4100 Block of SW 45th on January 16.

The investigation into the Homicide is ongoing.

More from MyHighPlains.com: