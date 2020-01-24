Amarillo Police looking for vehicle that may have been used in January 16 homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — APD Homicide Detectives are asking for help locating a white SUV believed to be involved with the January 17th Homicide of Kendrick Freeman.

Amarillo Police arrested 23-year-old Arttrell Jamon Travis for the homicide.

Arttrell Jamon Travis

Amarillo Police responded to a report of shots fired call at the apartment complex on the 4100 Block of SW 45th on January 16.

If you have information on the location of this vehicle please contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at 378-9468.

