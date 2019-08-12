Amarillo Police looking for vehicle in fatal hit and run in NE Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Police continue to look for a red Dodge truck involved in a fatal hit and run in northeast Amarillo.

Officials say officers responded to the hit and run at 10:26 Sunday night on the 5900 Block Of NE 9th Avenue.

Amarillo Police say 55-year-old Khan Naing was lying in the road when the truck ran him over.

A red Dodge truck had been eastbound on NE 9th Avenue and ran over Khan.

Justice of the Peace Debbie Horn has ordered an autopsy.

If any has information on this incident please call crime stoppers at 374-4400.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.