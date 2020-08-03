Amarillo Police looking for missing 12-year-old

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police need your help locating 12-year-old Ta’Von Ammons.

Ta’Von is 5’03” and weighs 104 pounds, with brown eyes and curly brown hair. He has a tattoo on his right wrist of a star.

Ta’Von was last seen wearing a red Tommy Hilfiger Tshirt with logo, grey sweat pants, and red/white/blue sandals.

He was last seen Sunday, August 2, around 6 p.m. leaving the 800 Block of S. Kentucky in a grey Jeep Cherokee with someone known as “Tone”.

If you have any information about Ta’Von, please contact APD at 806-378-3038.

