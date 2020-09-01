AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo PD needs your help identifying the driver/owner of the vehicle involved in a hit and run this morning where a 6-year-old pedestrian was injured.
The vehicle is an extended cab truck, possibly silver or gray in color and we have attached a photo with this notice of the actual vehicle from the scene.
Please call Traffic followup at 806-378-4250 if you have any information on this vehicle and its owner or driver.
if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers at 806-374-4400, or download and make a tip on the p3 app, or go to the CrimeStoppers website at amapolice.org and make your tip there.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Man arrested in killing involving theft of victim’s bike
- Survey: Midwest economy improves despite pandemic, derecho
- Amarillo Police looking for driver involved in morning wreck that injured 6-year-old
- Watch: Donald Trump tours damage in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following riots
- Trump pushes for ‘patriotic education’ in schools