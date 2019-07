Amarillo Police looking for 40-year-old Carmella Plasencio Reyes.

Reyes is wanted for a bond surrender warrant with the original charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Reyes is 5’00” tall and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400, go online at www.amapolice.org, or use the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app to give an anonymous tip.

A tip leading to her arrest will get you a reward.