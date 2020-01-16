Amarillo Police investigating Wednesday morning robbery at EZ Pawn

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating a Wednesday morning armed robbery at EZ Pawn at 3300 IH-40 East.

Officials say the suspect pulled a gun and demanded money. The male left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime stoppers P3 mobile app.

