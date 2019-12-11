AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police continue to investigate an early morning shooting on the 2400 block of N. Manhattan.
Officials say at 4:17 a.m., Amarillo Police responded to a residence on a report of shots fired.
The victim told police they heard the gunshots hit their home and a car driving away. No one was injured.
The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:
- Grain Bin Rescue – “Every Minute Is Crucial”
- Hermitage mother headed to see son who fell victim to New Zealand volcanic eruption
- Amarillo Police investigating Wednesday morning drive-by shooting
- Missouri 11-year-old asks for postcards from across the country as he battles rare, deadly disease
- Aspirin may not help African Americans like Whites