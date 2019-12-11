Amarillo Police investigating Wednesday morning drive-by shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police continue to investigate an early morning shooting on the 2400 block of N. Manhattan.

Officials say at 4:17 a.m., Amarillo Police responded to a residence on a report of shots fired.

The victim told police they heard the gunshots hit their home and a car driving away. No one was injured.

