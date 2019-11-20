Amarillo Police investigating two drive-by shootings

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police continue to investigate two overnight Monday drive-by shootings.

Amarillo Police responded to a report of shots fired at 12:48 A.M. on the 1500 block of I-40 west. Officers located several bullet holes in the residence at this location.

Less than an hour later, Amarillo Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 5100 block of Westgate Dr. Officers found that several vehicles and the residence at this location had been struck by bullets.

There were no reported injuries at either location.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

