Amarillo Police investigating Thursday evening drive-by in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Thursday night, Amarillo Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of NW 20th and Ong Street.

Officers located several, different caliber, spent shell casings in the street. No injuries were reported from this location, but one bullet did go through the windshield of a motorist in the area of NW 24th and North Hughes, narrowly missing the driver and landing in the headrest of the vehicle.

The motorist suffered minor injuries from glass fragments.



Officers were told that three vehicles were involved in the incident. They were described as a bluish-green Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Grand Marquis, a black in color SUV, and a silver Honda car.



Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.