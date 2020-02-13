Amarillo Police investigating social media threat at Amarillo ISD

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD has published the following statement regarding an online threat:
We want to let you know we are aware of a vague threatening message spreading on social media. Amarillo Police have investigated and do not believe the threat is credible. The post, which has been altered many times over the last couple of days and then reshared, does not mention a specific school, and police are not sure the original post even started in Amarillo. We understand that this can be unsettling, but we take all rumors seriously which is why we have taken some additional security precautions. We will remain vigilant about campus security, and encourage our parents and students that if you See Something, Say Something.
We have reached out to Amarillo Police for comment and are awaiting their response.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- 98-year-old Girl Scout continues yearly cookie sales
- Gerber searching for next ‘spokesbaby’
- Crocs, KFC team up to create fried chicken clogs
- Infant dies after hospital mold exposure in Washington state
- Show your love for art with the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum “Hearts for Art” exhibit