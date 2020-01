AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police have responded to a wreck on the north end of Thompson Park.

A black SUV had been traveling westbound through the park and struck a tree causing it to roll.

One of the passengers was transported to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

The five other passengers were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Follow-Up Unit is investigating.