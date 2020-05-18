Amarillo Police investigating fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police responded to a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian Sunday at 9:31 p.m. on the 4800 block of east Amarillo Boulevard.

Officers report that 61-year-old Shan Gol Baw was walking northbound across E Amarillo Blvd, not in a cross walk. He walked in front of a 2014 Chevrolet Cruse that was eastbound. Baw died on scene of injuries received in the collision.

The Chevrolet was driven by a 31-year-old female.

Justice of the Peace Thomas Jones has ordered an autopsy.

The driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured in the crash. She had two juveniles in the car with her that were also uninjured.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

