Amarillo Police continues to look for information on Saturday morning homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is continuing to ask the public for information regarding an early morning homicide that occurred Nov. 27 near downtown Amarillo.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call at 12:39 a.m. from a man speaking Spanish. It said the man quit talking before a translator could get on the line or an address could be obtained, and the caller taker could tell he was in distress.

After tracing the phone call to the area of the 500 block of SE 15th Ave., officers from the department located the correct address to be in the 1400 block of S Pierce St. where they found where officers found the body of 34-year old Gonzalo Zubia dead in a back room. They said he died of a gunshot wound.

As the case continues to be investigated by the police department’s homicide unit, officials of the department are asking the public for any information regarding the incident. As the Amarillo Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week, tips regarding the incident which lead to an arrest can earn individuals a reward. Individuals can submit a tip by calling the crime stoppers at 806-374-4400 or by visiting www.amapolice.org.

APD also said with the details on this case and so many people using cell phones and not landlines, they would like to stress the importance of giving your address as soon as possible during an emergency call. As it happened in this case, authorities can often track emergency calls on cell phones to a location close to where they are being made, and sometimes, the exact address, however, they are not always accurate. APD highlighted your address is one of the first pieces of information you should provide during an emergency call in order to allow emergency crews to respond without delays.